Apr 30, 2021, 12 AM

Finland remembers its ninth president, Mauno Koivisto, on this mourning stamp being issued June 9. Finland’s Posti announced the stamp May 24, less than two weeks after Koivisto’s death May 12. He served as president 1982-94.

By Linn’s staff

Finland’s post office, Posti, announced May 24 that it is issuing a mourning stamp June 9 for President Mauno Koivisto.

The ninth president of Finland (1982-94), Koivisto died May 12 at age 93.

The stamp features a portrait of President Koivisto on a blue background. The design also includes his signature and an outline image of the Grand Cross, with collar, of the Order of the White Rose of Finland, which is worn by Finnish presidents.

In addition, Koivisto’s name and the years of his birth and death (1923-2017) are inscribed on the stamp.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The stamp is nondenominated. The map of Finland in the lower left with a gold, stylized “E” signifies that it pays the basic rate to European countries (currently €1.30).

Timo Berry designed the stamp, using photographs taken by Kari Santala.

The stamp is being sold in panes of 10. Posti reports that the print quantity is 1 million.

Koivisto previously appeared on two Finland stamps: a 1.30-mark commemorative issued Nov. 25, 1983, to celebrate his 60th birthday (Scott 687), and a 2.30m stamp issued 10 years later for his 70th birthday (930).

The memorial stamp pane is available from Posti’s online shop.

Finland’s new-issue agency in the United States is Nordica, Box 284, Old Bethpage, NY 11804.