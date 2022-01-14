First-day ceremony details announced for U.S. Title IX stamps

Feb 1, 2022, 3 PM

The United States Department of Education in Washington, D.C., will host the March 3 first-day ceremony for the four Title IX commemorative forever stamps.

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service has revealed details of the March 3 first-day ceremony for its four Title IX commemorative forever stamps.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at the U.S. Department of Education, 400 Maryland Ave., Washington, D.C.

The event is open to the public with limited seating. Those interested in attending can register online.

These stamps commemorate the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, a civil rights law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex from any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. According to the Postal Service, the law’s “most visible impact has been on school athletics.”

The four stamp designs show dark blue silhouettes of a female runner, swimmer, gymnast and soccer player. Yellow laurel branches symbolizing victory are seen on the athletes’ hair and the swimmer’s cap.

The U.S. Department of Education requires individuals who visit its facilities to provide their vaccination status. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test before visiting a federal building.

The USPS strongly encourages those attending to arrive 30 minutes before the event’s start to provide time for those screening measures. More information can be found online with the registration form.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter