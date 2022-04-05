First day details for Katharine Graham commemorative stamp

Apr 11, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service announced June 14 as the first day of issue for its Katharine Graham commemorative forever stamp, according to the April 15 issue of USA Philatelic product catalog.

Washington, D.C., will be the location for the first day of issue, although the USPS provided no further ceremony details.

Publisher and business leader Katharine Graham was the first woman to lead a Fortune 500 company and helped the Washington Post gain national prominence.

The single forever stamp for the 2-ounce domestic first-class letter rate features a portrait of Graham based on a photograph taken in the 1970s.

Banknote Corporation of America will print the stamp by offset. It will be available in a pane of 20.

