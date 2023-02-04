First digital-only issue of Linn’s Stamp News released

Feb 21, 2023, 1 PM

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

This week’s issue of Linn’s Stamp News marks the first weekly produced only in a digital format. Based on the cover date of the publication, the issues that will be digital only are for the first week and the third week, plus the fifth week for the months that have five weeks.

Not much has changed, though, for this first digital-only issue, but there are a few things that are different.

The cover features teasers for the two front-page stories. The complete stories then appear early in the publication uninterrupted, so you don’t have to flip back and forth digitally. This differs from the print issues, where the stories start on page 1 and typically jump to another page inside the issue.

Just like the print issues, the digital-only issues will continue to be loaded into our archive available to subscribers. There, subscribers can view the issue and also download a PDF from the digital reading platform.

An interesting sidenote about this issue (and quite the coincidence) is that our Computers and Stamps columnist William F. Sharpe is celebrating 40 years of writing about computers and stamps for us. And for that anniversary to be noted in Linn’s first digitally produced issue is serendipitous.

Future digital-only Linn’s issues will continue to report the news and happenings in the philatelic marketplace. We also plan to utilize some of the digital tools available via the reading platform we use for our digital editions.

So there are some promising things on the horizon as we continue to bring philatelic news to your digital doorstep.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter