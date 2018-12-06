First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: Week's Most Read

Dec 14, 2018, 8 AM

A forever stamp will commemorate the 200th anniversary of Alabama becoming a state on Dec. 14, 1819.

Photographs of cactus flowers will be featured on 10 different stamps to be issued in a booklet of 20.

The 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series will honor dancer, actor and singer Gregory Hines.

By Jay Bigalke

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Linn’s 2018 U.S. stamp popularity poll: Innovations in printing technology were used for a number of United States stamps issued in 2018.

4. United States 2019 stamp program includes stamps for Woodstock and USS Missouri: USPS will mark the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival and the 75th of the commissioning of the USS Missouri on stamps to be issued in 2019.

3. Christmas fantasy stamp on a Dec. 25 fantasy cover: At first glance, the featured cover in U.S. Stamp Notes looks genuine, but a closer look reveals that it, too, is an artfully created fantasy, designed to be used as a Christmas card.

2. U.S. memorial stamp likely for President George H.W. Bush: If tradition holds true, a U.S. memorial postage stamp honoring former United States President George H.W. Bush should be issued in the coming months.

1. First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter