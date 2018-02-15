This first lady didn’t take advantage of her franking privilege: Week’s Most Read

Feb 16, 2018, 4 AM

This week, readers were fascinated with the Presidential widow Mamie Eisenhower. She had the franking privilege when this envelope was sent in September 1970, but because the content was a political message, it would have been inappropriate to use it for

By Colin Sallee

5. Zebra seahorse, silky shark grace 25th UNPA Endangered Species series: The United Nations Postal Administration will issue a set of stamps to celebrate 25 years of its Endangered Species series.

4. Canada Post head Deepak Chopra to step down; new CEO sought: Chopra was appointed to a five-year term to lead Canada’s postal system beginning Feb. 1, 2011.

3. USPS issues 10 stamps celebrating bioluminescent life; scientist to speak at Feb. 22 Fort Pierce ceremony: A new set of 10 forever stamps from the United States Postal Service pays tribute to bioluminescent life.

2. Silver Bells Wreath global forever stamps are a good buy in panes of 10: Imperforate press sheets of this stamp also were produced and sold by the U.S. Postal Service, but this tip is for the regularly issued stamps with die cuts.

1. First lady franking privilege not used: Why didn’t she use this franking privilege? The reason becomes clear when the cover's letter is read.

