First Moon Landing, other U.S. stamps go off sale Dec. 31

Dec 1, 2022, 3 PM

The two 2019 First Moon Landing stamps are among 14 United States stamp issues the U.S. Postal Service is taking off sale effective Dec. 31. This will affect a total of 54 stamps issued from 2014 to 2021.

By Linn’s Staff

Fourteen United States stamp issues (a total of 54 stamps) released from 2014 to 2021 will go off sale at post offices, philatelic centers and other postal locations on Dec. 31.

The affected issues are the 2014 4¢ Chippendale Chair stamp (Scott 3761A), 2019 First Moon Landing stamps (5399-5400), 2019 State and County Fairs stamps (5401-5404), 2019 Military Working Dogs stamps (5405-5408), 2019 Tyrannousaurus Rex stamps (5410-5413), 2019 Spooky Silhouettes stamps (5420-5423), 2019 Holiday Wreaths stamps (5424-5427), 2020 Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor stamp (5524), 2020 Drug Free USA stamp (5542), 2020 Hip Hop stamps (5480-5483), 2020 Winter Scenes stamps (5532-5541), 2020 Holiday Delights stamps (5526-5529), 2021 Sun Science stamps (5598-5607) and 2021 Raven Story stamp (5620).

Notice of the upcoming withdrawal from sale of these stamps was published in the Dec. 1 issue of the Postal Bulletin, the biweekly news publication for U.S. Postal Service employees.

