US Stamps
First Moon Landing, other U.S. stamps go off sale Dec. 31
By Linn’s Staff
Fourteen United States stamp issues (a total of 54 stamps) released from 2014 to 2021 will go off sale at post offices, philatelic centers and other postal locations on Dec. 31.
The affected issues are the 2014 4¢ Chippendale Chair stamp (Scott 3761A), 2019 First Moon Landing stamps (5399-5400), 2019 State and County Fairs stamps (5401-5404), 2019 Military Working Dogs stamps (5405-5408), 2019 Tyrannousaurus Rex stamps (5410-5413), 2019 Spooky Silhouettes stamps (5420-5423), 2019 Holiday Wreaths stamps (5424-5427), 2020 Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor stamp (5524), 2020 Drug Free USA stamp (5542), 2020 Hip Hop stamps (5480-5483), 2020 Winter Scenes stamps (5532-5541), 2020 Holiday Delights stamps (5526-5529), 2021 Sun Science stamps (5598-5607) and 2021 Raven Story stamp (5620).
Notice of the upcoming withdrawal from sale of these stamps was published in the Dec. 1 issue of the Postal Bulletin, the biweekly news publication for U.S. Postal Service employees.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
World StampsDec 1, 2022, 1 PM
2023 Scott Classic Specialized catalog overview
-
AuctionsNov 30, 2022, 4 PM
Indian state of Bundi, Brazil, British Guiana, more in David Feldman Dec. 5-9 auction series
-
US StampsNov 30, 2022, 3 PM
Issue dates, locations announced for Red Fox, other U.S. 2023 stamps
-
US StampsNov 30, 2022, 1 PM
A stamp from an attractive set of classic bicolor, engraved U.S. issues