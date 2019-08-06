First Moon Landing stamps among recent U.S. issues to receive Scott catalog numbers

Sep 3, 2019, 10 AM

A small number of United States stamps issued during the past month received Scott catalog numbers. Among these commemoratives are the two First Moon Landing stamps issued July 19.

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 First Moon Landing stamps that were issued July 19 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned landing on the moon by the astronauts of Apollo 11. Also Scott official are the four State and County Fairs stamps and the four Military Working Dogs stamps.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5399 (55c) First Moon Landing, 50th Anniv. – Buzz Aldrin on Moon

5400 (55c) First Moon Landing, 50th Anniv. – Moon with landing site highlighted

a. Pair, #5399-5400

5401 (55c) State and County Fairs – Farmers unloading large fruits and vegetables

5402 (55c) State and County Fairs – Girl and farm animals

5403 (55c) State and County Fairs – Parents and children

5404 (55c) State and County Fairs – Child buying candy apple

a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5401-5405

5405 (55c) Military Working Dogs – German Shepherd

5406 (55c) Military Working Dogs – Labrador Retriever

5407 (55c) Military Working Dogs – Belgian Malinois

5408 (55c) Military Working Dogs – Dutch Shepherd

a. Block of 4, #5405-5408

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5405-5408

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Sept. 16, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

