US Stamps
First Moon Landing stamps among recent U.S. issues to receive Scott catalog numbers
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the new 2019 First Moon Landing stamps that were issued July 19 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first manned landing on the moon by the astronauts of Apollo 11. Also Scott official are the four State and County Fairs stamps and the four Military Working Dogs stamps.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2020 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5399 (55c) First Moon Landing, 50th Anniv. – Buzz Aldrin on Moon
5400 (55c) First Moon Landing, 50th Anniv. – Moon with landing site highlighted
a. Pair, #5399-5400
5401 (55c) State and County Fairs – Farmers unloading large fruits and vegetables
5402 (55c) State and County Fairs – Girl and farm animals
5403 (55c) State and County Fairs – Parents and children
5404 (55c) State and County Fairs – Child buying candy apple
a. Horiz. strip of 4, #5401-5405
5405 (55c) Military Working Dogs – German Shepherd
5406 (55c) Military Working Dogs – Labrador Retriever
5407 (55c) Military Working Dogs – Belgian Malinois
5408 (55c) Military Working Dogs – Dutch Shepherd
a. Block of 4, #5405-5408
b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5405-5408
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Sept. 16, 2019, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
US StampsApr 28, 2023, 1 PM
Rocky Mountain Stamp Show in Colorado May 26-28
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?