First Washington-Franklin heavyweight issued in 1909: Inside Linn’s

This impressive 1909 $1 George Washington plate block recently sold for just shy of $16,000. Charles Snee has the details in this month’s Dollar-Sign Stamps column. Image courtesy of Robert A. Siegel Auction Galleries.

By Charles Snee

The June 3 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, May 20. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, May 18. Here are three stories you won’t want to miss.

First Washington-Franklin heavyweight issued in 1909

In Dollar-Sign Stamps, Charles Snee highlights the first of the dollar-denominated stamps to emerge from the vast sea of the Washington-Franklin series: the $1 George Washington of 1909. As Snee explains, single stamps are easy to come by. Multiples such as plate blocks present a stiff challenge.

Getting the most from Scott’s online eCatalogues

If portability and cost are important to you, consider giving the Scott eCatalogues a try. The contents mirror the print catalogs, and there also are individual country and regional eCatalogues available for purchase. William F. Sharpe has the pertinent details in Computers and Stamps.

Kitchen Table Philately: high-value worldwide stamps

In each weekly issue of Linn’s, either E. Rawolik VI or E. Rawolik VII dissects the contents of a stamp mixture offered to collectors. E. Rawolik is a pseudonym that is also the word “kiloware” (a stamp mixture) spelled backward. This week, E. Rawolik VI takes on a mix from Schaefer (Michigan). “Schaefer always helps me to fill album holes that would otherwise be left empty,” he writes. Enjoy the complete review in this issue.

