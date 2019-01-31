Five new U.S. issues for 2019: Week’s Most Read

Feb 7, 2019, 8 PM

Two stamps showing railroad engines plus a third depicting the famous golden spike will mark the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad.

By Linn’s staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

5. Issue dates for Marvin Gaye, post office murals: The United States nondenominated (55¢) Marvin Gaye forever stamp in the Music Icons commemorative series will be issued April 2 in Los Angeles, Calif.

4. Look for this postage due stamp: Our tip this week is the 1930 United States 10¢ carmine Numeral postage due stamp.

3. Love stamp headlines new Scott numbers: It's time to reveal a new batch of Scott catalog numbers for U.S. and U.N. stamps.

2. Genuine rarity or dangerous forgery? Inside Linn’s: Also this week, the “champion” of Indian classic stamp issues, and French advertising covers and the stories they tell.

1. Five new United States issues for 2019 announced: The United States Postal Service will issue three different stamp sets celebrating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, military working dogs, and abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly.

