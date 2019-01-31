US Stamps
Five new U.S. issues for 2019: Week’s Most Read
By Linn’s staff
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Issue dates for Marvin Gaye, post office murals: The United States nondenominated (55¢) Marvin Gaye forever stamp in the Music Icons commemorative series will be issued April 2 in Los Angeles, Calif.
4. Look for this postage due stamp: Our tip this week is the 1930 United States 10¢ carmine Numeral postage due stamp.
3. Love stamp headlines new Scott numbers: It's time to reveal a new batch of Scott catalog numbers for U.S. and U.N. stamps.
2. Genuine rarity or dangerous forgery? Inside Linn’s: Also this week, the “champion” of Indian classic stamp issues, and French advertising covers and the stories they tell.
1. Five new United States issues for 2019 announced: The United States Postal Service will issue three different stamp sets celebrating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad, military working dogs, and abstract artist Ellsworth Kelly.
