Flag forever stamp ATM pane a good buy

May 1, 2018, 11 AM

The United States 2017 nondenominated Flag forever stamp in ATM booklet panes of 18 (Scott 5162a) is a good buy in mint condition in the $27-to-$30 price range.

Tip of the Week — By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

On Jan. 27, 2017, the U.S. Postal Service issued a nondenominated Flag forever stamp in ATM booklet panes of 18 (Scott 5162a). The stamps were microprinted “USPS” on the left end of the second white flag stripe near the blue field.

The stamps, on thin paper, have gauge 11¼ by 10¾ serpentine die cuts on two, three or four sides.

The ATM booklet panes sold out quickly from Stamp Fulfillment Services in Kansas City, Mo.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the mint booklet pane at $27 against a current postage value of $9. The panes often have a tiny bend mark left by being vended through a machine. This does not detract from their value.

This pane is currently selling in the $27-to-$30 price range, and it is a good buy at those prices, if you need it for your collection.