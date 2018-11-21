Flagship Kelleher auction features 20th-century American rarity

Dec 4, 2018, 9 AM

An example of the United States 1923 perf 11 1¢ green rotary press sheet waste stamp will be offered at auction by Daniel F. Kelleher during the firm’s Dec. 18-20 Flagship sale.

By Michael Baadke

A 20th-century American rarity is among the featured stamps and covers in the Dec. 18-20 Flagship sale from Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions.

The sale will open Tuesday with Great Britain and British Commonwealth, Europe and colonies, plus Asia, Africa, Latin America and worldwide airmail postal history.

More than 100 lots consist of zeppelin flight covers from around the world.

Australian States are featured in a second session on Tuesday, and the offerings include a used example of the 1879 2-penny lilac (mauve) error of color from Western Australia (Scott 31a). Described as well centered with marvelous color, the stamp is struck with a clear Jan. 28, 1879, Perth circular datestamp.

The 2019 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 values the used error at $17,500, listed in italics to identify the stamp as an item that can be difficult to value accurately.

Kelleher is opening the bidding at $3,000 and suggests an estimate of $6,000 to $8,000.

United States material opens the third session of the auction on Wednesday morning. The U.S. postal history offerings include express covers, exposition covers, fancy cancels and Civil War, with additional individual items and collections.

The U.S. stamp selection starts out with postmasters’ provisionals and 19th-century classics from the 1847 issue to the 1898 Trans-Mississippi set.

The U.S. 20th-century material opens the Thursday session and includes an example of the 1923 perf 11 1¢ green rotary press sheet waste stamp (Scott 544). This stamp is described as unused without gum, and has been graded very fine 80 with a 2018 Professional Stamp Experts certificate.

Kelleher lists an opening bid of $10,000 for the stamp, and an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000.

Another scarce modern U.S. stamp variety is offered in the form of the 1979 perf 12 15¢ John Paul Jones stamp (Scott 1789B), never hinged, with attached bottom margin and plate number in black.

With a 2003 Philatelic Foundation certificate, the stamp has an opening bid of $1,500 and an estimate of $3,000 to $4,000.

The auction concludes with U.S. back-of-the-book, including Confederate States and possessions.

The catalog for the Flagship sale can be viewed online, with online bidding options available.

For additional information contact Daniel F. Kelleher Auctions, 22 Shelter Rock Lane, Unit 53, Danbury, CT 06810.