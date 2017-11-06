Flawed stamps for the taking: Week’s Most Read

May 1, 2021, 4 AM

This flawed United States Scott 30 stamp could be a good example for anyone who needs a less expensive example of the stamp. This story got readers' attention this week.

By Colin Sallee

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. 2018 Scott Classic Specialized catalog now available: Special thanks also go to our many advisors who offer improvements each year to make this catalog an invaluable reference for collectors.

4. Creativity at the Postal Museum: Who doesn’t enjoy a beautiful work of art? For stamp collectors it’s easy to enjoy multiple works through our hobby.

3. When it comes to topical stamps, this 1965 Malaysian issue ranks near the top: Peninsular Malaysia occupies the southernmost part of the Asian continent, while East Malaysia occupies the northern part of the island, Borneo.

2. ‘Freaks & Errors: A Rare Collection’ documentary premiere at Monacophil 2017: Filmmaker Mark Cwiakala, the movie’s executive creative director, told Linn’s Stamp News that he is now looking to partner with a distributor.

1. Collecting flawed stamps is an ideal way to start collecting: Poor relations of stampdom need a home, too. We can’t all afford the most pristine of examples for our albums.

