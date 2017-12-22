Flocked paper adds texture to stamps: Inside Linn's

May 1, 2021, 3 AM

Iceland’s stamp for the 2017 Sepac theme of local handicrafts shows the pattern of an Icelandic sweater. To add texture, the stamp was printed on flocked paper.

By Jay Bigalke

The Jan. 29 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Tuesday, Jan. 16. Here we entice you with a few previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line because you get early access Saturday, Jan. 13. To heighten your anticipation even further, we offer three glimpses of what lies between the covers of this issue.

Flocked paper adds texture to Icelandic Sweater and other stamps

Author Wayne Chen explores a recent stamp depicting an Icelandic sweater that is made of an unusual stamp material: flock. He also explores other similarly printed stamps.

Cachetmaker Don Neal celebrates ‘six degrees of separation’ connection

First-Day Covers columnist Lloyd de Vries shares how cachetmaker Don Neal created his cachet line and the story of the name that goes with it.

U.S. postal rate changes in 1968 led to unexpected stamp varieties

A rate change 50 years ago in the United States is discussed by writer Ronald Blanks. The mailing needs for new postage led to two surprising stamp varieties that came to light months later, collectible today as artifacts tied to the rate change.

Want to subscribe?

Get access to all of these articles, and so much more, with a Linn’s Stamp News print or digital edition subscription!

Sign up and start reading now!

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter