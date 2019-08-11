Nov 18, 2019, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Florex stamp show will take place Dec. 13-15 in a new location: the Osceola Heritage Park, 1875 Silver Spur Lane, Kissimmee, Fla. The show will occupy Hall B in the park’s events center.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The show will feature 35 dealers and 140 frames of competitive exhibits. Buckets of stamps will be available at a youth area while supplies last, and the United States Postal Service will have a booth offering recent U.S. stamps for sale.

A show cancel and cacheted (decorated) cover will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing.

As a World Series of Philately show, the multiframe grand award winner at Florex will be eligible to compete in the Champion of Champions exhibition at the Great American Stamp Show in Hartford, Conn., Aug. 20-23, 2020.

The Florex single-frame grand award winner will be eligible for the single-frame championship at the Chicagopex show in Chicago Nov. 20-22, 2020.

Three societies plan to hold meetings at the show: the Florida Postal History Society, the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors and the Germany Philatelic Society Chapter No. 23.

The United States Philatelic Classics Society, the Society of Israel Philatelists and the Florida Stamp Dealers’ Association (the show sponsor) also are scheduled to meet at Florex.

For additional information, visit the Florex website.

