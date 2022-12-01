US Stamps
Florida Everglades Priority Mail, other recent U.S. stamps receive Scott numbers
Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee
Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers provided here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in Scott Stamp Monthly.
Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the nondenominated (60¢) Love stamps picturing a kitten and puppy, the 48¢ Sailboats stamps issued in panes of 20 and coil rolls of 100, the $9.65 Florida Everglades Priority Mail stamp, the $28.75 Great Smoky Mountains Priority Mail Express stamp and the nondenominated (63¢) Black Heritage stamp honoring author Ernest J. Gaines. Also Scott official are the imperforate varieties of the Love stamps from uncut press sheets without die cuts.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2024 Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:
Scott Number Description
United States
5745 (60c) Love – Kitten and Heart
a. Imperforate
5746 (60c) Love – Puppy and Heart
a. Imperforate
b. Horiz. or vert. pair, #5745-5746
c. Imperforate horiz. or vert. pair, #5745a-5746a
5747 (48c) Two Sailboats, serpentine die cut 11¼x11
5748 (48c) One Sailboat, serpentine die cut 11¼x11
a. Horiz. or vert. pair, #5747-5748
5749 (48c) One Sailboat coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ vert.
5750 (48c) Two Sailboats coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ vert.
a. Pair, #5749-5750
5751 $9.65 Florida Everglades
5752 $28.75 Great Smoky Mountains
5753 (63c) Ernest J. Gaines
All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the March 2023 Scott Stamp Monthly. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
