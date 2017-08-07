US Stamps
Flowers from the Garden, Father Ted Hesburgh stamps assigned Scott catalog numbers
By Colin Sallee
Another batch of new Scott numbers is in.
The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States and postal services from around the world.
The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.
Among the issues receiving new Scott catalog numbers are the four Flowers from the Garden stamps, which come in double-sided panes of 20 and large coil rolls of 3,000 and 10,000.
What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the Scott catalogs.
Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.
Enough explaining. Here is your May batch of new U.S. Scott numbers:
United States
5233 (49c) Flowers from the Garden coil stamp – Red Camellias and Yellow Forsythia in Yellow Pitcher, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.
5234 (49c) Flowers from the Garden coil stamp – White Peonies and Pink Tree Peonies in Clear Vase, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.
5235 (49c) Flowers from the Garden coil stamp – Blue Hydrangea in Blue Pot, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.
5236 (49c) Flowers from the Garden coil stamp – Assorted Flowers in White Vase, serpentine die cut 10¾ vert.
a. Strip of 4, #5233-5236
5237 (49c) Flowers from the Garden booklet stamp – Red Camellias and Yellow Forsythia in Yellow Pitcher, serpentine die cut 11 on 2 or 3 sides
5238 (49c) Flowers from the Garden booklet stamp – Assorted Flowers in White Vase, serpentine die cut 11 on 2 or 3 sides
5239 (49c) Flowers from the Garden booklet stamp – White Peonies and Pink Tree Peonies in Clear Vase, serpentine die cut 11 on 2 or 3 sides
5240 (49c) Flowers from the Garden booklet stamp – Blue Hydrangea in Blue Pot, serpentine die cut 11 on 2 or 3 sides
a. Block of 4, #5237-5240
b. Booklet pane of 20, 5 each #5237-5240
5241 (49c) Father Ted Hesburgh, serpentine die cut 11
5242 (49c) Father Ted Hesburgh coil stamp, serpentine die cut 9½ horiz.
UX647 (34c) Azulillo postal card
UY54 (34c+34c) Azulillo paid reply postal card
All of the numbers will appear in the Catalogue Update section of the Aug. 21, 2017 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.
