Former President George H.W. Bush stamp revealed

Apr 6, 2019, 5 PM

The preliminary design for the United States nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush to be issued June 12.

By Jay Bigalke

The design of a United States nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush was revealed Saturday, April 6.

It will be sold in panes of 20.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony for the new stamp will be held on the president’s birthday, June 12, at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive West, College Station, Texas. The time of the ceremony was not announced.

U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors chairman Robert M. Duncan will serve as the dedicating official.

“The 41st president guided the United States through the end of the Cold War and drove the creation of a multinational coalition that successfully forced Iraq to withdraw from Kuwait in the Persian Gulf War,” the Postal Service stated in its press release. “An advocate for public service, Bush explained his vision of a nation of volunteers as ‘a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.’ ”

The artwork on the stamp features a portrait painted by artist Michael. J. Deas. The art is based on a photograph taken in 1997 by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. USPS art director Phil Jordan is the stamp designer.

Former President George H.W. Bush, died Nov. 30, 2018, at the age of 94.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter