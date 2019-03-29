Former President George H.W. Bush stamp: Week’s Most Read

Apr 12, 2019, 9 AM

The preliminary design for the United States nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush to be issued June 12.

By Linn’s Staff

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Distinguished philatelists for 2019 announced: Alan Warren of the United States is one of four individuals worldwide who have been invited this year to sign the Roll of Distinguished Philatelists, considered by many to be the highest honor in philately.

4. Proclamation of the Republic of Syria airmail set: Inside Linn’s: Also this week, Guatemala’s 1937 overprinted airmail stamp set of 10, and a Kitchen Table Philately mixture from Ashmead Collectibles.

3. Expertizing inexpensive stamps: When does it make sense to pay an expertizing fee for a stamp with a value around the same amount or less than the fee?

2. Odd plate markings discussed at club meeting in Chicago: At a recent meeting of the Chicago Philatelic Society, one of the members shared examples of Washington stamps with unusual selvage markings.

1. Former President George H.W. Bush stamp revealed: The design of a United States nondenominated (55¢) commemorative forever stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush was revealed Saturday, April 6.

