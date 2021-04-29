World Stamps
‘Formidable’ display of Sierra Leone shown to RPSL
Press release courtesy of the Royal Philatelic Society London:
It was the turn of the President, Frank Walton, to give the display to the members of The Royal Philatelic Society London on 19 May. His subject was Sierra Leone to 1961, a country he has collected for about 30 years.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
In the first part the stamps were shown, including die proofs, essays, varieties, multiples, examples with the plate number, and ‘Specimens’. The first stamps were issued in 1859: Frank showed the issues, mainly definitives, up to Independence in 1961.
The second section focused on markings on cover, including the early mail services to and from Sierra Leone, instructional marks, censorship, air mail, travelling post offices, meter mail, and village postmarks.
The vote of thanks was given by a Past President of the Society, John Sacher, who commented that on display was a ‘formidable collection’, praising Frank for his ‘complete knowledge’.
Those wishing to visit The Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact the Administrative Office (020 7486 1044).
Related Articles:
Distinguished Paris post exhibit impresses at the Royal Philatelic Society London
Stunning array of Haiti shown to Royal Philatelic Society London
Royal Philatelic Society London gets lesson in Spanish Antilles stamps
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction