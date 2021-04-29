‘Formidable’ display of Sierra Leone shown to RPSL

Apr 29, 2021, 2 AM

Frank Walton, president of the Royal Philatelic Society London (left), with Patrick Maselis, senior vice president of the RPSL, during the president’s display.

Press release courtesy of the Royal Philatelic Society London:

It was the turn of the President, Frank Walton, to give the display to the members of The Royal Philatelic Society London on 19 May. His subject was Sierra Leone to 1961, a country he has collected for about 30 years.

In the first part the stamps were shown, including die proofs, essays, varieties, multiples, examples with the plate number, and ‘Specimens’. The first stamps were issued in 1859: Frank showed the issues, mainly definitives, up to Independence in 1961.

The second section focused on markings on cover, including the early mail services to and from Sierra Leone, instructional marks, censorship, air mail, travelling post offices, meter mail, and village postmarks.

The vote of thanks was given by a Past President of the Society, John Sacher, who commented that on display was a ‘formidable collection’, praising Frank for his ‘complete knowledge’.

Those wishing to visit The Royal Philatelic Society London at 41 Devonshire Place, London W1G 6JY, or be a guest at one of its meetings, are asked to contact the Administrative Office (020 7486 1044).

