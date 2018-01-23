Four Irish stamps celebrate Andrew Carnegie libraries

Aug 27, 2019, 2 PM

Four Carnegie libraries in Ireland are pictured on Irish stamps issued Aug. 8 to mark the 100th anniversary of Andrew Carnegie’s death.

By Denise McCarty

Ireland’s An Post issued four stamps Aug. 8 to commemorate the 100th death anniversary of Scottish-American industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919).

In announcing the stamps, An Post said that Carnegie’s “generosity changed the face of Ireland through his endowment of grants to build more than eighty libraries across the country.” A total of 62 of these libraries are still in use.

The stamps feature line drawings of the Carnegie libraries in Kilkenny, Clondalkin, Enniskerry and Athea, respectively. The designs are se-tenant (side-by-side) in panes of 16. The stamps are nondenominated, each inscribed with the letter “N,” representing the basic national, or domestic, rate, currently €1.

For further details about the new set of stamps from Ireland, visit the webshop of An Post.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter