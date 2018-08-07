France to raise postage rates

May 1, 2021, 2 PM

On Jan. 1, 2019, France will raise the prices for two of its most commonly used domestic rates: green mail and first-class mail (called priority by La Poste). The nondenominated Marianne stamps for those rates are green and red, respectively.

By Linn's Staff

France’s La Poste has announced plans to increase postage rates on Jan. 1, 2019.

The price of a green-letter stamp will go from €0.80 to €0.88, while the price for a first-class (called priority by La Poste) stamp will increase from €0.95 to €1.05.

Mail sent using the green-letter rate is not carried by air and takes two days for delivery, as opposed to one day for first-class mail. La Poste reports that more than 60 percent of mail is sent using the green-letter rate.

Among other changes, La Poste will merge two previous mail categories, mail to European Union countries and mail to the rest of the world, into a single international category. This international rate will be €1.30 for letters weighing up to 20 grams.

La Poste reports that the rates changes are due in part to the decline in letter-mail volume, adding that they are needed to ensure the sustainability of universal mail service.

The national communications agency, l'Autorite de regulation des communications electroniques et des Postes (ARCEP), establishes French postage rates.