US Stamps
Frogs first-day ceremony at Idaho nature center July 9
By Michael Baadke
The set of four United States forever stamps depicting four different frogs will have its first-day ceremony in an Idaho nature center.
The July 9 event will begin at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time) at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise, Idaho.
Those planning to attend can register in advance at usps.com/frogs closer to the actual issue date.
The stamps showing a Pacific tree frog, a northern leopard frog, an American green tree frog, and a squirrel tree frog will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the U.S. Postal Service describes as a booklet.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction