Frogs first-day ceremony at Idaho nature center July 9

Jun 7, 2019, 11 AM

Four stamps featuring frogs will be issued July 9 with a ceremony in Idaho.

By Michael Baadke

The set of four United States forever stamps depicting four different frogs will have its first-day ceremony in an Idaho nature center.

The July 9 event will begin at 11 a.m. (Mountain Time) at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Morrison Knudsen Nature Center, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise, Idaho.

Those planning to attend can register in advance at usps.com/frogs closer to the actual issue date.

The stamps showing a Pacific tree frog, a northern leopard frog, an American green tree frog, and a squirrel tree frog will be issued in a double-sided pane of 20, which the U.S. Postal Service describes as a booklet.

