U.S. stamps featuring Frozen Treats June 20

Apr 30, 2021, 7 AM

A set of 10 U.S. Frozen Treats forever stamps will be issued June 20 in a double-sided pane of 20.

By Michael Baadke

The United States Postal Service will issue its previously announced set of 10 Frozen Treats forever stamps June 20. The nondenominated (50¢) stamps will be sold in a double-sided pane of 20, which the Postal Service describes as a booklet.

A first-day ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. in the Event Courtyard at the Thinkery Children’s Museum, 1830 Simond Ave., in Austin, Texas. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Parking is available at nearby Alamo Parking, according to the Postal Service, and tickets will be validated at the museum admission entrance.

The Postal Service advises that visitors planning to attend the ceremony can RSVP online at www.usps.com/frozentreats, though the reservation site was not yet active on the morning of May 1.

The Frozen Treats stamp designs each show two “frosty, colorful, icy pops on a stick,” set against a white background. The watercolor illustrations are by California artist Margaret Berg, a native of South Africa who studied at Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles.

The May 1 announcement by the Postal Service did not include information about ceremony participants.

“Modern frozen treats are available in many varieties,” the Postal Service notes. “Ice pops are made by large manufacturers, home cooks, and artisanal shops. In recent years, frozen treats containing fresh fruit such as kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges, and strawberries have become more common. In addition, flavors such as chocolate, root beer, and cola are also popular. Some frozen treats even have two sticks, making them perfect for sharing.”