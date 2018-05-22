May 2, 2021, 6 PM

According to a May 21 press release from the United States Postal Service, its set of 10 different Frozen Treats forever stamps will be issued June 20 with a scratch-and-sniff feature.

By Molly Goad

5. Covers sent from stamp dealers do not deserve the bad rap they receive: Purists in the world of postal history sometimes look down their noses at covers sent from stamp dealers, but such covers are starting to capture more attention from collectors.

4. Zais confirmed by Senate, resigns as APS president: Mick Zais, elected APS president in 2016, resigned that position after he was confirmed May 16 as deputy secretary of the Department of Education.

3. July 4 celebration for U.S. O Beautiful stamp set: Photographs of amber waves of grain and mountain majesties are among the 20 images on the O Beautiful stamp set scheduled for a July 4 issue date.

2. 1920 Canal Zone overprint carries a hefty premium: Stamps of the Canal Zone are popular with many American collectors, especially those who worked, served or lived there when it was a U.S. territory.

1. Scratch-and-sniff U.S. stamps coming June 20: The Frozen Treats set of 10 U.S. stamps scheduled to be issued June 20 will be treated with a scratch-and-sniff feature that releases a sweet scent.

