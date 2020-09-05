Fruits and Vegetables, Bugs Bunny stamps receive Scott numbers

Sep 5, 2020, 10 AM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the 10 Fruits and Vegetables definitive forever stamps issued July 17, and the 10 Bugs Bunny commemorative forever stamps issued July 27. The Fruits and Vegetables stamps were issued in a double-sided pane of 20, and the Bugs Bunny stamps were issued in a standard pane of 20 with a decorative selvage header.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5484 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Red and black plums

5485 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Heirloom and cherry tomatoes

5486 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Carrots

5487 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Lemons

5488 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Blueberries

5489 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Red and green grapes

5490 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Lettuce

5491 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Strawberries

5492 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Eggplants

5493 (55c) Fruits and Vegetables – Figs

a. Block of 10, #5484-5493

b. Convertible booklet pane of 20, 2 each #5484-5493

5494 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Barber

5495 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Basketball player

5496 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Hollywood celebrity

5497 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Court jester

5498 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Brunhilde

5499 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Mermaid

5500 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Piano player

5501 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Super-Rabbit

5502 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Baseball player

5503 (55c) Bugs Bunny, 80th Anniv. – Soldier

a. Block of 10, #5494-5503

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Sept. 21 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

