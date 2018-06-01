Great Britain’s Victorian-era color trials: Inside Linn’s

May 2, 2021, 11 PM

A set of color trials made in 1876 for the 4-penny stamp, when a change of color was under consideration. The colors are listed by Stanley Gibbons as light sage, sage gray, turquoise, gray lilac, pale red brown, chestnut, pale orange brown and pale olive

By Molly Goad

The July 9 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, June 25. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, June 23. To heighten your anticipation even further, enjoy these three previews of exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Great Britain’s Victorian-era color trials can brighten a stamp collection

It is hard to collect the reign of Queen Victoria on a budget. One of the most rewarding, though often overlooked, ways to spice up a collection is with trial color proofs. In this issue, Matthew Healey explains how they shed light on the workings of stamp printing firms in the 19th century and, if you are lucky at auction, tend not to be as expensive as their rarity would suggest.

Dual-country hybrid cancel mysteriously used in Illinois in spring 1990

A 1990 cover with an April 16, 1990, machine cancellation from Quincy, Ill. has the words “Postal Code” in three lines on the cancellation. The “Postal Code” system is Canadian, so how did it end up on this west-central Illinois cover? Wayne L. Youngblood provides the answer.

Postage validation imprint does the job on a 2018 postage due notice



Tony Wawrukiewicz offers a follow up to his June 12, 2017 column regarding the use of regular postage stamps, meter stamps, and postage validation imprints (PVI) to replace discontinued postage due stamps.

