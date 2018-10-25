World Stamps

Germany issues two Celestial Events stamps

Mar 13, 2019, 12 PM

By Denise McCarty

A fragment of a rainbow is pictured on a new German stamp, one of two €0.70 Celestial Events stamps issued Feb. 2.

The stamp design by Bettina Walter is based on a photograph by Claudia Hinz of the rainbow fragment, dark clouds and Hochwanner, one of Germany’s highest mountains.

The other stamp depicts a distorted image, or mirage, of the sun as a rectangle over the North Atlantic. This stamp design is based on a photograph by Melia Ritzal taken near the city of Bordeaux, France.

Giesecke and Devrient printed the stamps by offset in panes of 10 and booklets of 20 (10 of each stamp).

