Germany’s 1944 semipostal set shows soldiers, weapons

Mar 19, 2020, 8 AM

The Germany 1944 set of 13 semipostal stamps showing soldiers and weapons (Scott B257-B269) provides a great deal of World War II history at a small price.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

Germany has been and probably still is one of the most popular foreign countries with collectors in the United States. And there is a wide variety of areas to collect: forerunner kingdoms such as Prussia and Bavaria, the Weimar Republic, the Third Reich, the Federal Republic of Germany, Berlin, Saar, Danzig, Memel, plebiscite areas, German colonies and East Germany.

The set of 13 semipostal stamps issued March 11, 1944, to commemorate Hero Memorial Day (Scott B257-269) appeals to both country and topical collectors, especially militaria and World War II collectors.

The stamps depict soldiers and weapons of war such as paratroops, a submarine officer, a self-propelled gun, a sea raider, and railway artillery.

The 2020 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue values the set at $4.45 in unused hinged condition and $16.50 in mint never-hinged condition.

You should be able to find a set in mint never-hinged condition for $12 or a bit more. In unused hinged condition, it’s a bargain at $4.45.

Where else can you find that much WWII history and imagery for so little money?

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter