Germany’s Moon Rock stamp joins Microworlds series

Jul 1, 2019, 9 AM
A new German stamp shows a lunar rock under 30x magnification.

By Denise McCarty

Not only did Germany’s Deutsche Post issue a €3.70 commemorative stamp July 1 to honor the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing, it also issued a Moon Rock stamp on the same day.

Denominated €0.80, the Moon Rock stamp is part of the Microworlds stamp series, which includes designs that provide microscopic views of items. According to information from Deutsche Post, the lunar rock on the new stamp is shown under 30x magnification.

The €3.70 stamp depicts the lunar lander Eagle approaching the moon. This commemorative was issued in a pane of 10 and in a souvenir sheet of one. The Moon Rock stamp is in a pane of 10.

For ordering information, visit the website shop.deutschepost.de.

