Gicker appointed director of stamp services for USPS

Jun 29, 2020, 11 AM

William J. Gicker is the new director of stamp services for the United States Postal Service. Gicker had been acting director of the stamp program since Feb. 1, 2019.

Washington Postal Scene by Bill McAllister

The long-expected promotion of William J. Gicker Jr. to stamp services director for the United States Postal Service was announced June 26 by the agency’s vice president of marketing.

Gicker, who had been acting director of the stamp program since Feb. 1, 2019, has spent his entire career in the stamp services office.

“His experience has provided him with a deep understanding of every aspect of the stamp development process, from stamp subject submission and selection through national distribution, sales, marketing and fulfillment,” said vice president Steven W. Monteith in announcing the selection.

According to Monteith, Gicker was credited with managing development and quality control of “more than 700 stamp issuances and 1,900 stamp designs” since he joined USPS in 1998.

As director of stamp services, Gicker will be in charge of the direction and oversight of “all aspects of the Postal Service’s stamp program,” Monteith said.

That includes responsibility for the Washington, D.C., headquarters stamp staff, the Stamp Fulfillment Services center in Kansas City, Mo., the stamp distribution center in Dulles, Va., and the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee.

Gicker, who was previously creative director and manager of stamp development for the USPS, was named acting director when Mary-Anne Penner, the previous director, retired Jan. 31, 2019.

When he was appointed acting director, Linn’s reported Feb. 4, 2019, that he had served as art director and designer on numerous stamps. Among them are the 2015 Gifts of Friendship set of four (Scott 4982-4985), the 2016 Madonna and Child stamp (5143), and the 2017 Barn Swallows stamped envelope (U696).

He was also listed as art director for two 2019 issues: the Alabama Statehood stamp (Scott 5360) and the Frogs set of four (5395-5398).

“I am looking forward to the challenge of keeping America’s stamp program relevant and engaging,” Gicker told Linn’s after his appointment was announced.

“Awareness has always been our biggest challenge and I look forward to expanding awareness of the U.S stamp program through creative outreach and design,” he said.

“The program may be almost 250 years old, but it can still be fresh, appealing and portray the best of America.”

Gicker holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from West Chester University in West Chester, Pa.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter