Good time to buy China Guan Yu’s Battle souvenir sheet

China’s 3-yuan Guan Yu’s Battle through the Five Passes souvenir sheet (Scott 2180) from the 1988 Literary Masterpieces set is a good buy in mint never-hinged condition in the $20-to-$24 price range.

By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller



In China, the stamp market has long been used as an investment alternative to the stock market. Investors moving into and out of the stamp market have caused wild fluctuations in prices for China stamps. But in general, values of China stamps are higher than they otherwise would be without the influence of such investors.

Values for China stamps in the 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue represent a high water mark for the China stamp market.

After those values were set, a lot of investor money moved out of stamps and into the China stock market.

Currently, most China stamp sets are selling at 55 percent to 65 percent of Scott catalog value.

One item that has held its value well under these conditions is the 3-yuan Guan Yu’s Battle through the Five Passes souvenir sheet (Scott 2180) from the 1988 Literary Masterpieces set.

The Scott Standard catalog values the souvenir sheet in mint never-hinged condition at $27.50. This souvenir sheet is currently a good buy in the $20-to-$24 price range.

Now is a good time to buy China stamps. The China stock market has hit a rough patch, and the economy seems to be cooling significantly. It is not unreasonable to expect a return of a significant amount of investor money to the stamp market. If that happens, stamp values will soar back toward previous high levels.