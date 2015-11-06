Famed actress Grace Kelly appears on Monaco stamps

Apr 28, 2021, 7 AM

Two recent stamps from Monaco depict posters for the Grace Kelly films High Society and Green Fire. The stamps are part of a series that started in 2014.

New Stamps of the World — By Denise McCarty

On Jan. 17, Monaco issued two more stamps in its series honoring the films of Grace Kelly.

This series began in 2014 with additional stamps issued each year after that (Scott 2743-2744, 2783-2784, 2845-2846 and 2865-2866). All of the stamps reproduce film posters.

This year’s stamps feature the 1956 film High Society, 1.56; and Green Fire from 1954, 2.40.

The last film before she became Princess Grace of Monaco, the musical comedy High Society also starred Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. The stamp depicts the three stars, along with Louis Armstrong playing trumpet.

Pictured along with Kelly on the stamp honoring the adventure film Green Fire are co-stars Stewart Granger (in the foreground with Kelly) and Paul Douglas (on the right).

Creaphil designed the stamps. Philaposte printed them by offset in sheets of six.