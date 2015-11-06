World Stamps
Famed actress Grace Kelly appears on Monaco stamps
New Stamps of the World — By Denise McCarty
On Jan. 17, Monaco issued two more stamps in its series honoring the films of Grace Kelly.
This series began in 2014 with additional stamps issued each year after that (Scott 2743-2744, 2783-2784, 2845-2846 and 2865-2866). All of the stamps reproduce film posters.
This year’s stamps feature the 1956 film High Society, 1.56; and Green Fire from 1954, 2.40.
The last film before she became Princess Grace of Monaco, the musical comedy High Society also starred Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra. The stamp depicts the three stars, along with Louis Armstrong playing trumpet.
Pictured along with Kelly on the stamp honoring the adventure film Green Fire are co-stars Stewart Granger (in the foreground with Kelly) and Paul Douglas (on the right).
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Creaphil designed the stamps. Philaposte printed them by offset in sheets of six.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction