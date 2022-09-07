Great American Stamp Show 2023 to hold two first-day ceremonies for U.S issues

Dec 20, 2022, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The United States Postal Service will host first-day ceremonies for the Life Magnified and Thinking of You stamps at the Great American Stamp Show, the American Philatelic Society announced in a Dec. 19 press release. The ceremonies will be held Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, respectively.

The Great American Stamp Show 2023 will take place Aug. 10-13 at the Huntington Convention Center, 300 Lakeside Ave., in Cleveland, Ohio.

The first-day ceremony for the Life Magnified forever stamps will take place Aug. 10.

“These stamps reveal life on Earth like many have never seen it,” the USPS said. “Twenty stamps feature 20 different images taken with microscopes and highly specialized photographic techniques that capture details of life undetectable by the human eye.”

The APS said that scientists have incorporated aesthetic appeal into the way they present research, and thus have created images suitable both for a scientific journal and an art gallery.

“Their work reveals the grandeur of life at an infinitesimal scale,” the APS added.

The ceremony for the pane of 20 Thinking of You forever stamps will be held Aug. 11. The pane includes five different stamp designs with words of affirmation on the selvage surrounding the stamps.

“Whether sending a note of celebration, gratitude, or just to say hi, letting those we care about know that we’re thinking of them affirms our love and affection,” the APS said. “These five new stamps perfectly accompany letters sent to brighten someone’s day.”

Designed by art director Greg Breeding from original artwork by Ellen Surrey, the stamps show a variety of images, including animals, flowers, balloons and symbols of good luck.

The Postal Service has yet to announce registration details for the ceremonies. The postal agency is a major sponsor of the Great American Stamp Show and will have a booth at the show.

Hotel and preregistration information for the Great American Stamp Show, along with dealer and exhibitor forms, are available from the APS online.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter