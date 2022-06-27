Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif., Aug. 25-28

Jul 29, 2022, 3 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Great American Stamp Show, the annual philatelic convention co-hosted by the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association and American First Day Cover Society, will take place Aug. 25-28 at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, 1400 J St., in Sacramento, Calif.

The four-day show is free and open to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Highlights include a bourse (sales area) of more than 75 dealers from the United States and overseas offering stamps, postal history and supplies, a cachetmakers’ bourse, more than 800 frames of competitive exhibits, and meetings and seminars covering a wide array of topics.

The grand-award winners of exhibitions at World Series of Philately shows held during the past year will compete in the Champion of Champions competition.

Dozens of societies will have a presence at the show, and most will have a booth in addition to hosting meetings and activities.

Attendees will have ample opportunities to meet fellow society members and join those philatelic groups that cater to their interests.

Among the rarities to be displayed at the show is a U.S. 1918 24¢ carmine rose and blue airmail stamp with inverted center (Scott C3a). This famous error is known to collectors far and wide as the Jenny Invert.

Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will display a federal duck stamp art exhibit featuring the top pieces from the duck stamp art contest and the winning piece from each state’s junior art contest.

The U.S. Postal Service, a co-sponsor of Great American Stamp Show, will have a large booth at the show with current U.S. stamps and other products for sale.

One pre-launch ceremony and two first-day ceremonies are scheduled during the show. All three ceremonies will take place Thursday, Aug. 25, on the show floor next to the USPS booth.

At 11 a.m., the USPS will host a first-day ceremony for the five U.S. nondenominated (60¢) Pony Cars stamps.

The label first-day ceremony for the Boston 2026 World Expo will take place at 2 p.m.

The United Nations Postal Administration will hold a pre-launch ceremony for its Sept. 9 World Heritage – Great Spa Towns of Europe set of six stamps at 3 p.m.

Amos Media Co., which publishes Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs, will have a booth at the show. Members of the Linn’s and Scott editorial staffs, including Linn’s editor-in-chief Jay Bigalke, Linn’s associate editor David Hartwig and Scott senior editor Martin Frankevicz, will be available at the booth at various times during the show.

According to the show website, all rooms blocked for show attendees at the host hotel are full.

For more information about the show, including preregistration instructions, visit online.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter