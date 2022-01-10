Great American Stamp Show this August in Sacramento

Jun 27, 2022, 10 AM

A first-day ceremony for the five nondenominated (60¢) Pony Cars commemorative forever stamps will take place Aug. 25 at the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

We are less than two months away from the largest stamp show in the United States this year, the Great American Stamp Show in Sacramento, Calif.

The show will take place Aug. 25-28 in Hall C and Hall D of the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center at 1400 J St. in downtown Sacramento.

It is co-hosted by the American Philatelic Society, American Topical Association and American First Day Cover Society. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show recently posted an updated listing of the more than 75 stamp dealers who will be participating. The United States Postal Service and the United Nations Postal Administration will also have booths at the show.

The U.S. Postal Service will issue five Pony Cars commemorative forever stamps at a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 11 a.m. on the main show floor. I’m certain these stamps will be popular with the general public and with stamp collectors at the show. I have heard a few of the same types of cars might make an appearance at the show.

Amos Media Co. will have a booth at the show to highlight the new Scott digital catalog subscription, Linn’s Stamp News and philatelic products.

Other show highlights include auctions by Schuyler Rumsey Philatelic Auctions, a cachetmakers’ bourse where dealers sell their first-day covers only, hundreds of frames of exhibits, special exhibits of rarities and federal duck stamp art, a youth area, and many meetings and seminars.

On a personal note, I plan to bring my noncompetitive exhibit on the U.S. 2018 Hot Wheels commemorative forever stamps (Scott 5321-5330), complete with examples of the 10 cars shown on the stamps and some orange track to go with them. I wrote about the exhibit in my Philatelic Foreword column in the Jan. 7, 2019, issue of Linn’s.

Preliminary lists of the dealers and exhibits and a show schedule can be found online.

We at Amos Media Co. look forward to meeting and seeing collectors at the show this August.

