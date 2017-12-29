‘Game of Thrones’ post & go labels issued Jan. 23

Apr 30, 2021, 1 AM

Great Britain’s post & go labels for the Game of Thrones show themes of fire and ice. They were issued Jan. 23.

By Denise McCarty

The HBO drama fantasy series Game of Thrones is featured on two self-adhesive postage labels from Great Britain's Royal Mail.

These post & go labels were issued Jan. 23, the same time as Royal Mail’s Games of Throne postage stamps, souvenir sheet and booklets reported on the front page of the Jan. 22 Linn’s.

Robert Ball’s illustrations for the labels represent the complimentary themes of fire and ice.

Both labels feature the Iron throne, the contested throne in the series’ title.

On the label for first-class mail, fire-breathing dragons surround the throne. The ice creatures White Walkers appear on the label for second-class mail.

Royal Mail is offering the labels in a set of two with an information card giving an overview of the Game of Thrones television series and details about the stamps.

For additional information, contact Royal Mail, Tallents House, 21 S. Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 9PB, Scotland; or visit online at the Royal Mail shop or on the post & go site.