World Stamps
‘Game of Thrones’ post & go labels issued Jan. 23
By Denise McCarty
The HBO drama fantasy series Game of Thrones is featured on two self-adhesive postage labels from Great Britain's Royal Mail.
These post & go labels were issued Jan. 23, the same time as Royal Mail’s Games of Throne postage stamps, souvenir sheet and booklets reported on the front page of the Jan. 22 Linn’s.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Robert Ball’s illustrations for the labels represent the complimentary themes of fire and ice.
Both labels feature the Iron throne, the contested throne in the series’ title.
On the label for first-class mail, fire-breathing dragons surround the throne. The ice creatures White Walkers appear on the label for second-class mail.
Royal Mail is offering the labels in a set of two with an information card giving an overview of the Game of Thrones television series and details about the stamps.
For additional information, contact Royal Mail, Tallents House, 21 S. Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh EH12 9PB, Scotland; or visit online at the Royal Mail shop or on the post & go site.
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction