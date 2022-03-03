Great Britain to raise postage rates April 4

Mar 8, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Great Britain’s Royal Mail will raise its first-class and second-class domestic postage rates April 4.

The cost for first-class postage will climb 10 pence, from 85p to 95p. The second-class rate will increase 2p, from 66p to 68p.

In the March 4 press release announcing the new rates, Royal Mail said that it had “considered these pricing changes very carefully in light of the long term structural decline in letter usage and rising inflation. Letter volumes have declined by more than 60% since their peak in 2004/5, and around 20% since the start of the pandemic.

“Overall, these changes are broadly in line with inflation and are necessary to ensure the one-price-goes-anywhere Universal Service remains sustainable. The Universal Service Obligation (USO) requires Royal Mail to deliver letters to 31 million home and business addresses across the UK six days a week at the same price.”

Other postage rates will increase as well. For example, the cost to send a 20-gram letter to the United States and other countries will go up by 15p, from £1.70 to £1.85.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter