Great Outdoors, Hip Hop stamps receive Scott numbers

Among new United States stamps to receive Scott catalog numbers are the four Hip Hop stamps issued July 1.

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world. “ ”

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. and U.N. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for the five Enjoy the Great Outdoors commemorative forever stamps issued June 13, and the four Hip Hop commemorative forever stamps issued July 1. Both sets of stamps were issued in panes of 20. Also Scott official are the nondenominated (55¢) Flag and Stars stamped envelope and the federal duck stamps picturing black-bellied whistling ducks.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5475 (55c) Enjoy the Great Outdoors – Child building sandcastle

5476 (55c) Enjoy the Great Outdoors – Canoeing

5477 (55c) Enjoy the Great Outdoors – Hiking

5478 (55c) Enjoy the Great Outdoors – Bicycling

5479 (55c) Enjoy the Great Outdoors – Cross-country skiing

a. Vert. strip of 5, #5475-5479

5480 (55c) Hip Hop – MC with microphone rapping

5481 (55c) Hip Hop – B-boy dancing

5482 (55c) Hip Hop – Graffiti art

5483 (55c) Hip Hop – DJ at turntable

a. Block or vert. strip of 4, #5480-5483

U700 (55c) Flag and stars stamped envelope

RW87 $25 Black-bellied whistling ducks Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive

RW87A $25 Black-bellied whistling ducks Hunting Permit Stamp, self-adhesive, souvenir sheet of 1

United Nations – New York

1231 $1.20 United Nations emblem with “2020” in purple + label

1232 $1.20 Endangered Species – Great hammerhead shark

1233 $1.20 Endangered Species – Egyptian vulture

1234 $1.20 Endangered Species – Andean flamingo

1235 $1.20 Endangered Species – Argali sheep

a. Block of 4, #1232-1235

1236 $1.20 Blank stamp upon which stickers can be applied, self-adhesive, with rounded corners

a. With perpendicular corners and black frame line

b. Booklet pane of 6 #1236a

1237 Act Now Climate Action Campaign Sheet + 10 labels

a. $1.20 Man in shower + label

b. $1.20 Hand on light switch + label

c. $1.20 Bicyclist + label

d. $1.20 Electric plug and socket + label

e. $1.20 Knife, fork, vegetables + label

f. $1.20 Hand, container and recycling arrow + label

g. $1.20 Produce stand + label

h. $1.20 Clothing on clothes hanger + label

i. $1.20 Man placing bottle in recycling bin + label

j. $1.20 Man carrying reusable shopping bag + label

1238 $1.20 International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers Day – United Nations Peacekeeping vehicles + label

1239 $1.20 International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers Day – United Nations Peacekeepers + label

1240 $1.20 International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers Day – Two female United Nations Peacekeepers and helicopter + label

1241 $1.20 International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers Day – United Nations Peacekeeping Vehicles + label

1242 $1.20 International Day Of United Nations Peacekeepers Day – Helmet and knapsack of United Nations Peacekeepers + label

a. Vert. strip of 5, #1238-1242 + 5 labels

United Nations – Geneva

680 1.50fr Endangered Species – Leucogeranus leucogeranus

681 1.50fr Endangered Species – Addax nasomasculatus

682 1.50fr Endangered Species – Falco cherrug

683 1.50fr Endangered Species – Monodon Monoceros

a. Block of 4, #680-683

684 2fr Blank stamp upon which stickers can be applied, self-adhesive, with rounded corners

a. With perpendicular corners and black frame line

b. Booklet pane of 6 #684a

685 1.70fr Eradication of smallpox, 40th anniv.

United Nations – Vienna

655 90c Endangered Species – Panthera leo

656 90c Endangered Species – Pelecanus crispus

657 90c Endangered Species – Phocoena phocoena

658 90c Endangered Species – Equus africanus

a. Block of 4, #655-658

659 €1.80 Blank stamp upon which stickers can be applied, self-adhesive, with rounded corners

a. With perpendicular corners and black frame line

b. Booklet pane of 6 #659a

660 €1.35 Florence Nightingale

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Aug. 17 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

