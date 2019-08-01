World Stamps
Greenland 2018 stamp of the year
By Denise McCarty
A stamp featuring Erwin Reinthaler’s panoramic photograph of mountains and the northern lights was voted as Greenland’s 2018 stamp of the year in a competition organized by the philatelic division of Post Greenland.
According to a report in the May 2019 issue of Greenland Collector, 3,120 stamp collectors from around the world participated in the stamp poll, selecting their favorite from among 24 stamps.
The winning 16-krone stamp was issued May 25, 2018, part of the multination Sepac (Small European Postal Administration Cooperations) series with the theme of spectacular views. The large stamp measures 100.8 millimeters by 28.8mm.
