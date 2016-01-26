Greenland continues Ghost Stories series

Jun 22, 2022, 1 PM

Tusass, the postal administration of Greenland, continued the Ghost Stories in Greenland series with two stamps issued May 31.

The stamps are denominated 2 kroner and 27k and feature designs taken from the book Bestiarium Groenlandica.

The 2k stamp shows AMU, a helpful spirit with a big head and large, shiny eyes, according to the May 2022 issue of Greenland Collector, the magazine for collectors of Greenland’s stamps.

“The AMU’s presence is easy to detect,” the magazine said, “as it persistently screams: ‘Amuuuu! Amuuuu!’”

The 24k stamp shows Qarlimaatsoq, or the dead one. “Qarlimaatsoq is a thoroughly desiccated corpse whose head is completely black,” Greenland Collector said. “It usually lives in graves and, upon rising from a grave, assumes the appearance of northern lights in the sky.”

The Ghost Stories in Greenland series began with two stamps issued in 2020 (Scott 852 and 853) and continued with another two stamps in 2021 (879 and 880).

The stamps can be purchased online through the Tusass website.

