Gregory Hines stamp ceremony planned for New York City

Dec 27, 2018, 3 PM

The Gregory Hines forever stamp will be issued on Jan. 28. A ceremony will take place at the Peter Norton Symphony Space in New York City.

By Michael Baadke

First-day ceremony details for the Gregory Hines forever stamp have been revealed by the United States Postal Service.

The nondenominated (55¢) stamp honoring the innovative entertainer will be issued Jan. 28 with an 11 a.m. ceremony at Peter Norton Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street), in New York City.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to register in advance at this USPS website.

Acting chief postal inspector Gary Barksdale will serve as the dedicating official.

“The 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series honors Gregory Hines, whose unique style of tap dancing injected new artistry and excitement into a traditional American form,” the Postal Service announced.

Hines is pictured on the stamp wearing a red blazer and gray slacks and smiling broadly. While resting on his right knee, Hines has his left leg extended with one foot raised to show the tap plate on the bottom of his shoe.

The 1988 photograph is by Jack Mitchell. The stamp is designed by USPS art director Derry Noyes.

