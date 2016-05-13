Guernsey Post adds Valentine's Day messages to “post & go” labels

World Stamps

Guernsey Post is adding a Valentine’s Day message to its own computer-produced self-adhesive postage labels called “post & go.”

These labels will be vended by Guernsey Post’s kiosk at the Spring Stampex show taking place Feb. 14-17 in Islington, London, England.

The message written across two hearts outlined by fake perforations is “From Me to You/Spring Stampex 2018.” The main design of these labels features Guernsey’s flag.

At Stampex, Guernsey Post also is introducing post & go labels depicting the following flowers that grow in the bailiwick: Guernsey lily (Nerine sarniensis), Guernsey daffodil, tiny dwarf pansy (Viola kitaibeliana), sand crocus (Romulea columnae), shaggy mouse-ear hawkweed (Pilosella peleteriana), and bog pimpernel (Anagallis tenella).

The Bailiwick Flowers post & go labels also will be available from a kiosk at Guernsey Post’s Envoy House post office in St. Peter Port, Guernsey.

Petula Stone designed these labels, and Walsall Security Printing printed them.

In addition, Guernsey Post is issuing what it calls an “exhibition sheet” with a Valentine’s Day theme at the show.

The sheet will include two stamps and picture a work by 19th-century Guernsey artist Paul Jacob Naftel titled The View from the Lover’s Chair.

