Heron featured on stamp for Gulf Islands

May 3, 2021, 5 AM

A heron is featured on the forever stamp for Gulf Islands National Seashore, part of the planned National Parks set.

By Michael Baadke

Gulf Islands National Seashore is part of the northern Gulf of Mexico, stretching 160 miles from Cat Island, Miss., to the Okaloosa Area east of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., with “magnificent white beaches, and fertile coastal marshes,” according to the National Park Service.

The 12 areas of the national seashore include “historic forts, shaded picnic areas, trails, and campgrounds.”

Gulf Islands National Seashore is featured on the ninth forever stamp revealed this month in the United States Postal Service’s planned 16-stamp set honoring the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. The U.S. Postal Service has been revealing one stamp from the set each day since April 4.

The set will be issued June 2 during World Stamp Show-NY 2016 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The vertically oriented stamp for Gulf Islands National Seashore shows a heron in tall grasses at the water’s edge. The photograph was taken by John Funderburk of Hernando, Fla.

The other stamps previously revealed in the upcoming National Parks set honor Acadia National Park, Arches National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, Bandelier National Monument, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Everglades National Park, Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve and Grand Canyon National Park.