H.R. Harmer June 16-17 sales feature U.S. and British Commonwealth, Byerley Nicaragua

May 28, 2020, 4 PM

On June 17 H.R. Harmer will offer the second part of the Bill Byerley collection of Nicaragua. This attractive block of 20 of the 1878 5-centavo black Liberty Cap on Mountain Peak stamp will be among the 307 lots of stamps, postal history, specimens, plat

By Charles Snee

On June 16-17, H.R. Harmer will conduct a sale of United States, British Commonwealth, and foreign stamps and covers. On June 17, the firm will offer the second part of the Bill Byerley collection of Nicaragua.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, both auctions will be conducted without live floor bidding. “Bidding is available through our website, or via phone, email, or fax,” according to H.R. Harmer.

Between the two sales, more than 1,800 lots of stamps, covers and other philatelic items will be up for bids.

The two-day auction of U.S. and British Commonwealth opens with an array of stamps and covers featuring the first U.S. regular issue: the 5¢ Franklin and 10¢ Washington of 1847.

Collectors seeking perfection might wish to bid on a mint never-hinged example of the U.S. 1939 3¢ Baseball Centennial stamp (Scott 855) with a 2020 Professional Stamp Experts certificate that assigned the lofty grade of gem 100.

There are 16 recorded gem 100 examples of Scott 855, according to H.R. Harmer. A gem 100 3¢ Baseball Centennial stamp is listed at $225 in PSE’s Stamp Market Quarterly.

H.R. Harmer describes the stamp as being precisely centered and having bright color. The firm offers the stamp with a starting price of $100.

Among the almost 400 lots of British Commonwealth and foreign stamps is a fresh imperforate plate proof pair of the New Zealand 1920 6-penny purple Victory stamp (Scott 169).

H.R. Harmer describes the proof pair as being in the “issued color on gummed stamp paper.” It is listed with a starting price of $75.

The second part of the Byerley Nicaragua collection consists of 307 lots of stamps, postal history, specimens, plate proofs and more.

Among the larger Nicaragua multiples to cross the auction block is a left imprint block of 20 of the 1878 5-centavo black Liberty Cap on Mountain Peak stamp with gauge 8½ rouletting (Scott 10). The imprint is that of the American Bank Note Co. in New York City, which printed the stamp.

At first glance the block appears imperforate because of the narrow slit-like roulettes between the stamps. The rouletting is most easily seen across the top of the block and in the left selvage.

H.R. Harmer offers this handsome block with an opening bid of $100. An unused single is valued at $50 in the Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue.

Catalogs for both sales are available for viewing on the H.R. Harmer website.

Information is also available from H.R. Harmer, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 2607, New York, NY 10111.

