Hajjar joins USPS board of governors

Anton George Hajjar, a former lawyer for the American Postal Workers Union, won Senate approval May 28 to become a member of the United States Postal Service’s board of governors. Hajjar’s term expires Dec. 8, 2023.

Hajjar is the third appointee of President Joe Biden to be added to the board of governors. He won approval by a voice vote.

With his confirmation, all nine presidentially appointed seats on the board are filled for the first time since Dec. 8, 2010.

Objections from Democrats blocked President Barack Obama from filling vacancies on the board during his two terms as president.

President Donald Trump, who followed Obama, filled six of the nine presidentially appointed seats on the board and left three seats vacant.

Hajjar’s confirmation still leaves Trump appointees holding a majority on the board.

Democrats in Congress have urged the governors to replace Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump financial backer.

Nonetheless, the board’s majority have stated they support DeJoy. The Trump appointees selected DeJoy as postmaster general in June 2020.

