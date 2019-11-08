Postal Updates

Happy Holidays postmark in use through Jan. 4

Dec 20, 2019, 9 AM
The United States Postal Service has authorized use of this Happy Holidays spray-on postmark from Dec. 1, 2019, through Jan. 4, 2020.

By Linn’s Staff

A spray-on Happy Holidays postmark design has been in use throughout the United States from Dec. 1, 2019, through Jan. 4, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

The simple design shows a Christmas wreath with the phrase “Happy Holidays.”

The Dec. 10 example shown here graphically cropped from a cover was applied to the 2017 Barn Swallow forever stamped envelope (Scott U696).

