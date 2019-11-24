Harmer-Schau plans Jan. 10-12 auction during Orcoexpo show

Dec 23, 2019, 9 AM

A scarce unused example of the 1919 first airmail stamp from Newfoundland is included in Harmer-Schau’s Jan. 10-12 Orcoexpo auction taking place at the show in Fullerton, Calif.

By Michael Baadke

Harmer-Schau Auction Galleries in California will conduct three public auction sessions during the upcoming Orcoexpo stamp show. The auction will offer 2,340 lots over the course of three days, Jan. 10-12. The stamp show and the auction sessions will take place at the Hotel Fullerton, 1500 S. Raymond Drive in Fullerton, Calif., just north of Anaheim.

Harmer-Schau is offering material that includes British Commonwealth and worldwide stamps and covers, U.S. stamps from the earliest classics to 21st-century errors, plus U.S. possessions and other back-of-the-book material.

Collections are the focus late in the day on Saturday and throughout the Sunday session.

Friday’s material includes an unused example of Newfoundland’s 1919 overprinted 3¢ brown airmail stamp (Scott C1) issued for the first attempt to cross the Atlantic by air from Newfoundland.

Harmer-Schau notes that 200 of these stamps were issued, 95 used and 18 destroyed by the postmaster, presumably leaving about 87 mint examples.

The story behind the stamp is told in an editorial note following the listing in the 2020 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940, where the unused stamp is valued at $25,000. The value is listed in italics to indicate a stamp that is difficult to value accurately.

Harmer-Schau lists an opening bid of $12,500 and an estimate of $15,000 to $18,000.

The auction also includes two examples of the U.S. 1¢ green and black Fast Lake Navigation invert stamp from the 1901 Pan American Exposition issue (Scott 294a): one unused, and one lightly postmarked (and reperforated at right and bottom).

The sale also features material from the Winnipeg collection of Japan and related areas, more than 50 lots of classic and modern China, Karl Lewis covers and much more.

Also on offer is a handsome unused vertical strip of three of the U.S. 1894 5¢ chocolate Ulysses S. Grant error stamp imperforate horizontally (Scott 255c). The strip has a natural straight edge at right and a small part of the original gum.

The sale can be previewed beginning Jan. 9 in the hotel’s Crystal Room. The auction will take place in the Catalina Room.

Lots can be examined at the Harmer-Schau website, with online bidding options available. For additional information, contact Harmer-Schau Auction Galleries, 1333 N. McDowell Blvd., Suite B, Petaluma, CA 94954.

