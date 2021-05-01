Auctions
Australian stamp with $50,000 Scott value highlights Harmers International auction
By Michael Baadke
The Collectors Club of New York will host the Summer 2016 public auction presented by Harmers International.
The auction is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on June 29, at the Collectors Club at 22 E. 35th St., in New York City.
The auction is arranged in nine categories, beginning with United States stamps (and including postal history and blocks), followed by U.S. collections, autographs, British North America, British Commonwealth, France, foreign issues, collections and various, and area collections.
Among the highlights is a used example of Australia’s 1917 2½-penny deep indigo Kangaroo and Map stamp, the rare variety with the “1” of the fraction omitted.
The variety is listed in the 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 as Australia Scott 46a, with a value for a used example of $50,000.
Harmers International notes, “There are reportedly only fifteen used and unused copies known.“
The stamp is accompanied by a 2015 certificate from the Royal Philatelic Society of Victoria.
Auction lots can be viewed online. Online viewing is also available through Stamp Auction Network, along with bidding options.
For additional information, contact Harmers International, 1325 Echo Hill Path, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.
