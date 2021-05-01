Australian stamp with $50,000 Scott value highlights Harmers International auction

May 1, 2021, 12 PM

An unusual Scott-listed variety of a stamp from Australia’s 1917 Kangaroo and Map series will be offered during the Harmers International sale June 29 at the Collectors Club in New York.

By Michael Baadke

The Collectors Club of New York will host the Summer 2016 public auction presented by Harmers International.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on June 29, at the Collectors Club at 22 E. 35th St., in New York City.

The auction is arranged in nine categories, beginning with United States stamps (and including postal history and blocks), followed by U.S. collections, autographs, British North America, British Commonwealth, France, foreign issues, collections and various, and area collections.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Among the highlights is a used example of Australia’s 1917 2½-penny deep indigo Kangaroo and Map stamp, the rare variety with the “1” of the fraction omitted.

The variety is listed in the 2016 Scott Classic Specialized Catalogue of Stamps and Covers 1840-1940 as Australia Scott 46a, with a value for a used example of $50,000.

Harmers International notes, “There are reportedly only fifteen used and unused copies known.“

The stamp is accompanied by a 2015 certificate from the Royal Philatelic Society of Victoria.

Auction lots can be viewed online. Online viewing is also available through Stamp Auction Network, along with bidding options.

For additional information, contact Harmers International, 1325 Echo Hill Path, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598.

Keep reading our auction news:

Christoph Gaertner auction June 13-17 in Germany; worldwide offerings include rare German varieties

Kelleher and Rogers June 11-12 sale offers range of China and Asia

David Kols inducted into American Stamp Dealer and Collector Hall of Fame