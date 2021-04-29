Selfie stamps: Indian post office will soon make it happen

Apr 29, 2021, 11 PM

By Colin Sallee

1. Put yourself on a stamp

Got a photo of yourself that you want to last? Put it on a stamp!

The Times of India is reporting that collectors will soon have the opportunity to make a selfie the focus of their own new stamp. The post office's so-called "My Stamp" facility, which will handle the process, will be open by the end of the year.

“The process is simple,” The Times reports. “A good photograph will be scanned to get it converted into a postage stamp. In case one does not have photos, then it will be clicked by the equipment on the spot.”

Each 12-stamp sheet will cost 300 rupees.

2. Qatar Sheik Ahmad stamp set tops $1,100 on eBay

On Feb. 24, 1966, Qatar issued a set of 12 circular, gold-foil stamps depicting Sheik Ahmad bin Ali al Thani. A complete set of 12 is valued in the 2016 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue at $172.25 in mint never-hinged condition, and at $42.05 in used condition.

So why did this one sell for nearly $1,200?

3. Linn’s partners with World Stamp Show – NY 2016

Linn’s Stamp News has been named the official show daily publisher for World Stamp Show-NY 2016. The highly anticipated international stamp exhibition will take place May 28-June 4 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center located on 11th Avenue between 34th and 40th streets in Manhattan.

